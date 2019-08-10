Hamza Shahbaz’s physical remand extended till August 21

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will remain in NAB custody at least until August 21.

A Lahore accountability court extended his physical remand for 11 more days on Saturday.

He is being investigated in a money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income case. NAB says it needs more time for the investigation.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly and son of Shehbaz Sharif, has been in NAB custody for 59 days.

