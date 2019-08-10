Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Hamza Shahbaz’s physical remand extended till August 21

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Online

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will remain in NAB custody at least until August 21. 

A Lahore accountability court extended his physical remand for 11 more days on Saturday.

He is being investigated in a money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income case. NAB says it needs more time for the investigation.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly and son of Shehbaz Sharif, has been in NAB custody for 59 days.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
hamza shahbaz NAB
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
culture
 
 
 
 
 
Omar Shahid Hamid, Karachi, karachi crime, book review, the fix, cricket, crime, cricket corruption
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.