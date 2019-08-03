Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Hamza Shahbaz’s physical remand extended by seven days

52 mins ago
 

 

Photo: Online

An accountability court extended on Saturday the physical remand of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz by seven days. 

He was arrested on June 11 for alleged involvement in money laundering and assets cases.

NAB said submitted its request for extension of his remand. They said that they have identified benami companies and want to investigate Hamza over it.

Hamza’s lawyer, Amjad Pervaiz, said that NAB had asked for remand the last time stating the same reason. He said that all information is available on the asset documents submitted by Hamza. There is nothing wrong giving a gift to your bother, he said.

Hamza, while speaking to the media, said that the government will not continue for long. A committee should be made to investigate the Senate chairperson issue and the truth will be out in front of everyone.

 

