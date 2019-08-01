Hamza Shahbaz’s remand extended till August 9

An accountability court extended on Thursday PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s remand till August 9 in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The judge asked if Hamza has been arrested in this case too.

The lawyer said that when Hamza was arrested in the assets case, witnesses were being questioned in this case and his arrest warrants were issued after he had been taken into custody.

Related: NAB raids Shehbaz and Hamza’s offices in Lahore

The court was told Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif didn’t appear in court because he was busy with the election of the Senate chairperson. His exemption request was approved by the court.

The opposition leader and his son are being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme and assets beyond known means of income cases.

Hamza, while speaking outside the court, said that he will apologise if NAB is able to prove the corruption charges against him. He called the cases against his family “revenge politics”.

“The government can arrest all the members of the opposition, but it won’t be in power for long,” he said. “This is [Imran Khan] Niazi’s revenge. The nation knows this now,” he said.

The case has been adjourned till August 9.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.