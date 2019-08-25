Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar

Actor turned activist Hamza Ali Abbasi tied the knot with Anaa star Naimal Khawar. Their nikkah ceremony was held at a hotel in Islamabad on Sunday.

The pictures from the ceremony were shared on Instagram by photographer Maha Wajahat Khan. Their valima reception will be held on Monday.

Abbasi confirmed on August 21 that he is tying the knot with the Anaa star.

Prior to his announcement, a wedding card circulated on social media and stated that the two are tying the knot on Sunday, August 25.

Abbasi had taken to Twitter to say: “Yup, it’s true.”

The actor turned activist, who recently returned from Hajj, had also expressed “massive respect” for Naimal for being okay with a bald groom.

