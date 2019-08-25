Sunday, August 25, 2019  | 23 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar

1 hour ago
 

Actor turned activist Hamza Ali Abbasi tied the knot with Anaa star Naimal Khawar. Their nikkah ceremony was held at a hotel in Islamabad on Sunday.

The pictures from the ceremony were shared on Instagram by photographer Maha Wajahat Khan. Their valima reception will be held on Monday.

 

 

 

 

 

Abbasi confirmed on August 21 that he is tying the knot with the Anaa star.

Prior to his announcement, a wedding card circulated on social media and stated that the two are tying the knot on Sunday, August 25.

Abbasi had taken to Twitter to say: “Yup, it’s true.”

The actor turned activist, who recently returned from Hajj, had also expressed “massive respect” for Naimal for being okay with a bald groom.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Hamza Ali Abbasi Naimal Khawar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Islamabad dazzled by stone jewellery exhibition
Islamabad dazzled by stone jewellery exhibition
local
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
local
Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar flooded with sewerage water
Karachi's Soldier Bazaar flooded with sewerage water
local
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Soldier bazaar, rain,
 
MOST READ
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.