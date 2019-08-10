Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Global

Hajj sermon 2019: Treat all people with kindness

43 mins ago
 

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the Saudi holy city of Mecca, as the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage approaches on August 10, 2019. – Arafat is the site where Muslims believe the Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon about 14 centuries ago after leading his followers on the pilgrimage. The ultra-conservative kingdom, which is undergoing dramatic social and economic reforms, has mobilised vast resources for the six-day journey, one of the five pillars of Islam. Photo: AFP

A mufti of the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia, Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Bin Hassan Al Sheikh, gave the Hajj sermon in Masjid-e-Nimra in Arafat on Saturday.

He said the road to salvation can only be achieved by holding fast to God’s rope. Whoever holds onto this rope will succeed in life, he said. Islam is a religion of peace, he said, urging people to believe strongly in the oneness of God.

Mufti Al Sheikh urged Muslims to use their faith as a way of becoming closer to God.

He also said we should treat all people with kindness. Treat your parents with kindness as well and pray for their good health, he urged.

hajj 2019 Hajj sermon
 
