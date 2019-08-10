Hajj sermon 2019: Treat all people with kindness

A mufti of the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia, Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Bin Hassan Al Sheikh, gave the Hajj sermon in Masjid-e-Nimra in Arafat on Saturday.

He said the road to salvation can only be achieved by holding fast to God’s rope. Whoever holds onto this rope will succeed in life, he said. Islam is a religion of peace, he said, urging people to believe strongly in the oneness of God.

Mufti Al Sheikh urged Muslims to use their faith as a way of becoming closer to God.

He also said we should treat all people with kindness. Treat your parents with kindness as well and pray for their good health, he urged.

