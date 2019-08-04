Sunday, August 4, 2019  | 1 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Government

Govt to start Pakistan Citizen’s Portal awareness campaign

55 mins ago
 

The government wants to make sure people know how to use the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal properly. 

In order to do this, it is starting a public awareness campaign.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office read that all federal ministries and divisions have to issue instructions to their respective attached department and field formations to display public awareness banners about the portal at all entry and exit points in their offices, public waiting areas and service delivery areas.

It also attached a template.

Related: Pakistan Citizens Portal: 85% complaints resolved so far

The notification also asked the ministries and divisions to engage charity organisations, individuals, businesses, cellular companies, youth volunteers and social media activists to participate in the campaign.

They will have to submit compliance reports in 30 days.

The Pakistan Citizen’s Portal was launched on October 28, 2018 by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a means of simplifying the complaint process.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Pakistan Citizens Portal
 
