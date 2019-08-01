Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Govt hikes petroleum prices, petrol goes up by Rs5

August 1, 2019
 

The federal government approved on Wednesday a summary forwarded to it by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, recommending an increase in prices of petroleum products.

Petrol went up by Rs5.15 per litre. The new price of petrol is Rs117.83 per litre.

The price of high speed diesel was hiked by Rs5.65, taking it to 132.47 per litre.

Similarly, the rates of kerosene and light diesel oils were increased by Rs5.38 and Rs8.90 per litre, respectively.

The new prices have already taken effect from 12am on Thursday.

However, the Ministry of Finance has not yet notified the new prices.

