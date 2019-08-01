Govt hiked petrol price by Rs22.59 in one year

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has hiked the price of petrol by Rs22.59 per litre over the past one year, despite a 20% reduction in the price of crude oil in the international market.

The price of diesel was increased by around Rs20 in the same period. Similarly, the rates of kerosene and light diesel oils went up Rs19.88 and 22.15 per litre respectively.

Petrol cost Rs95.24 per litre in August 2018, compared to Rs117.83 a litre at present.

Diesel used to be sold at Rs112.94 per litre until July 2019. It now costs Rs132.47 a litre.

The increased prices of petroleum products have been adversely affecting the public. They say that the new prices of petroleum products have made everyday commodities unaffordable.

The masses complain that it has become difficult to even feed themselves as inflation continues to rise.

