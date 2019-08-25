Govt committed to completing Kartarpur Corridor: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan is committed to completing the Kartarpur Corridor.

She said the corridor is being built so that Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India, can perform their religious rituals freely and conveniently.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, she said Kartarpur is a sacred place for Sikhs and Pakistan deeply respected the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

The Kartarpur Corridor is the perfect example of interfaith harmony in the world, she said.

She lauded the corridor and said it is sending a message of respect and tolerance in a world where extremism and intolerance are growing.

The special assistant said she believes the Kartarpur Corridor will lead to harmony, adding that the white in the Pakistani flag is as dear to the government as the green is.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to the protection of rights of minorities in Pakistan as well as the world, she added.

