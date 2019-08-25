Sunday, August 25, 2019  | 23 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Govt committed to completing Kartarpur Corridor: Firdous Ashiq Awan

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Online

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan is committed to completing the Kartarpur Corridor.

She said the corridor is being built so that Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India, can perform their religious rituals freely and conveniently.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, she said Kartarpur is a sacred place for Sikhs and Pakistan deeply respected the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

The Kartarpur Corridor is the perfect example of interfaith harmony in the world, she said.

She lauded the corridor and said it is sending a message of respect and tolerance in a world where extremism and intolerance are growing.

The special assistant said she believes the Kartarpur Corridor will lead to harmony, adding that the white in the Pakistani flag is as dear to the government as the green is.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to the protection of rights of minorities in Pakistan as well as the world, she added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Firdous Ashiq Awan Kartarpur corridor
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Watch: What’s causing the motorway accidents in Islamabad?
Watch: What's causing the motorway accidents in Islamabad?
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.