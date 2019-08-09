Govt appoints Aamir Khan as SECP chairman

The federal government appointed on Friday Aamir Khan as Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan chairman. He was working as the commissioner of the SECP’s Specialized Companies Division.

Khan replaces Farrukh Sabazwari as the SECP chairman. He has been appointed as the SECP chief for a period of three years, said a notification issued by the Finance Division Friday.

A Chevening scholar, Khan holds an MBA degree as well as an MSc in International Banking from UK, where he specialized in balance-sheet management with derivatives. He is also an associate of the Institute of Bankers in Pakistan.

The newly appointed SECP chairman has extensive experience in banking, capital markets, structuring of financial solutions or products, leading national initiatives, business transformation and regulatory reform.

Since 2012, Khan has been serving as an executive director with the SECP. During his service with SECP, he has headed key operational departments.

He has led key initiatives at SECP such as launching of Commodity Murabaha at PMEX, agriculture-related initiatives, bringing microfinance companies into SECP’s regulatory ambit, finalising of numerous laws and improving the ease of doing business.

