HOME > Politics

Government’s attack on media freedom, human rights is fascism: Bilawal

42 mins ago
 

The ‘fascist’ premier has ended media freedom and democracy and is attacking human rights, says PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Speaking to the media shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s state address in which he vowed to keep fighting the case of Kashmiris, Bilawal came down hard on the incumbent government and its policies.

Just before his media talk outside the Adiala Jail on Monday, the young PPP leader had met his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his aunt, MPA Faryal Talpur.

They are the government’s prisoners, but they are yet to be convicted, said Bilawal, saying that PM Khan had put them behind bars, thinking that his pressure would decrease the opposition’s strength and make it willing to compromise.

Bilawal passionately defended his party and gave a long list of PPP’s political achievements.

“This puppet is no competition for PPP,” Bilawal said, making a reference to the premier.

Addressing PM Khan, he said Germany’s Nazis were fascists and Modi was copying them, but Pakistan too has its own fascist. Bilawal said, “Our Niazi is more fascist than them.”

Criticising PM Khan further, Bilawal said that there has never been such a failed government as this one. They have “attacked the people’s pockets”.

He said the government has ended press freedom and destroyed human rights. “They have arrested selected political enemies,” he said.

Watch: What's causing the motorway accidents in Islamabad?
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
