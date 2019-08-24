Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Germany closely observing Kashmir situation: Merkel to Imran Khan

25 mins ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the phone on Friday to discuss India’s “illegal and unilateral actions aimed at altering the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and changing its demographic structure”.

The premier informed Chancellor Merkel that India’s actions are in direct contravention of the UN Security Council resolutions, international law and its own commitments.

He highlighted the human rights violations in Kashmir, including the complete lock down and communication blackout. PM Khan stressed that intensified Indian repression could result in the massive loss of Kashmiri lives, which must be prevented at all costs.

He also underlined concerns about a false flag operation staged by India or some other ill-conceived step on the LoC to divert the world’s attention from what is happening in Kashmir.

PM Khan emphasised that India’s actions have serious implications for the peace and security of the region and the international community should act urgently.

Chancellor Merkel said Germany is closely observing the situation. She underlined the importance of de-escalation of tensions and peaceful resolution of issues.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
germany Kashmir
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Lahore children organise peaceful protest for Kashmir
Lahore children organise peaceful protest for Kashmir
geopolitics
PM Imran Khan on protecting Kashmiris from Indian govt
PM Imran Khan on protecting Kashmiris from Indian govt
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
Kashmir, PM, Meeting, India, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.