Germany closely observing Kashmir situation: Merkel to Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the phone on Friday to discuss India’s “illegal and unilateral actions aimed at altering the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and changing its demographic structure”.

The premier informed Chancellor Merkel that India’s actions are in direct contravention of the UN Security Council resolutions, international law and its own commitments.

He highlighted the human rights violations in Kashmir, including the complete lock down and communication blackout. PM Khan stressed that intensified Indian repression could result in the massive loss of Kashmiri lives, which must be prevented at all costs.

He also underlined concerns about a false flag operation staged by India or some other ill-conceived step on the LoC to divert the world’s attention from what is happening in Kashmir.

PM Khan emphasised that India’s actions have serious implications for the peace and security of the region and the international community should act urgently.

Chancellor Merkel said Germany is closely observing the situation. She underlined the importance of de-escalation of tensions and peaceful resolution of issues.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

