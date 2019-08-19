Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Government

General Bajwa to lead Pakistan Army for three more years

39 mins ago
 

General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a three-year extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. 

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” a letter signed by the prime minister said.

The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment, the letter said.

Related: PPP advises army chief against taking an extension

General Bajwa took the command of the army on November 29, 2016. He was supposed to retire in November.

The tenure of army chief lasts three years and it can be extended for an additional three years only once.

