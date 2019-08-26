Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is joining the MCU

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is joining the cast of The Eternals as Dane Whitman, also known as the Black Knight, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced during its biannual D23 expo Saturday.

Harington joins an all-star cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Don Lee who star as 35,000 -year-old aliens.

Chernobyl‘s Barry Keoghan will play the role of Druig, while Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan will play Sersi.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ Eternals have arrived on stage at #D23Expo. See the film in theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/AltxcOvGXU — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

Eternals, which is the second entry to MCU’s Phase Four, follows a team of cosmic beings who band together to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Eternals have superhuman abilities who can live for thousands of years and share a mental bond.

The movie is set to release on November 6, 2020.

