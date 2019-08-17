Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC

39 mins ago
 
They were killed in Indian firing



Funeral prayers were held on Saturday for two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Indian fire along the Line of Control. Naik Tanveer's funeral prayers were offered in Jahanian and Sepoy Ramzan's in Khanewal.
 
TOPICS:
Kashmir Pakistan Army
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Maleeha Lodhi says UNSC meeting nullifies India’s claim on Kashmir
Maleeha Lodhi says UNSC meeting nullifies India's claim on Kashmir
video
Qureshi explains how India buried its rhetoric on Kashmir
Qureshi explains how India buried its rhetoric on Kashmir
video
China advises Pakistan, India against unilateral actions on Kashmir
China advises Pakistan, India against unilateral actions on Kashmir
video
 
 
 
 
 
China, India, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.