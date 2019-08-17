Saturday, August 17, 2019 | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
News
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
SAMAA TV
39 mins ago
They were killed in Indian firing
Funeral prayers were held on Saturday for two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Indian fire along the Line of Control. Naik Tanveer's funeral prayers were offered in Jahanian and Sepoy Ramzan's in Khanewal.
TOPICS:
Kashmir
Pakistan Army
