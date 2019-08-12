Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA

They were killed on Sunday

Twenty-one-year-old Talha Tanveer, 22-year-old Faizan Saleem and 22-year-old Hamza Tariq Butt died on Sunday after being electrocuted during the rain.All three were friends and lived in the same apartment complex. They were all also from Gujrat. Their bodies were sent to Gujrat after their funeral prayers were offered at the Tooba Masjid.The young men were on their way to the K-Electric office to complain about power outages when they were electrocuted on Khayaban-e-Shahbaz in DHA. According to the police, two of them young men were electrocuted and the third died trying to rescue them.