Funeral prayers held for martyred Islamabad cops

They were killed on Wednesday

Muhammad Saqlain and Khurram Shehzad were conducting snap checking when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at them.Home Minister Ejaz Shah attended the funeral along with senior police officers. Saqlain was from Vehari while Shehzad was from Abbottabad.After their funeral prayers were held, their bodies were sent to their hometowns.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram