Funeral prayers held for martyred Islamabad cops
Samaa Digital
16 mins ago
They were killed on Wednesday
Funeral prayers were held on Thursday for two Islamabad police officers who were killed on Wednesday night in an attack on IJP Road.
Muhammad Saqlain and Khurram Shehzad were conducting snap checking when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at them.
Home Minister Ejaz Shah attended the funeral along with senior police officers. Saqlain was from Vehari while Shehzad was from Abbottabad.
After their funeral prayers were held, their bodies were sent to their hometowns.
TOPICS:
Islamabad
Police
