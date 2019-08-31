Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Four-year-old killed after father allegedly opens fire in Sukkur

42 mins ago
 

A four-year-old girl was killed after her father allegedly opened fire at their house in Sukkur. Her seven-year-old sister was injured. 

Nadeem has been arrested and a case lodged against him. He reportedly opened fire at his wife Naghma Bibi when she fought with him over his second marriage. Naghma Bibi says he married secretly and wanted to bring his second wife to their house.

During the fight, Naghma Bibi says Nadeem opened fire, killing four-year-old Nazia and seven-year-old Shazia.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Nadeem said he is very upset that his daughter was killed. I don’t know how she was hit, he said.

He is currently in police custody and will be presented before a court soon.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Murder sukkur
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
news
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
local
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
economy
 
 
 
 
 
Faisalabad, textile, factory, Machine, tax, PTI
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.