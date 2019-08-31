Four-year-old killed after father allegedly opens fire in Sukkur

A four-year-old girl was killed after her father allegedly opened fire at their house in Sukkur. Her seven-year-old sister was injured.

Nadeem has been arrested and a case lodged against him. He reportedly opened fire at his wife Naghma Bibi when she fought with him over his second marriage. Naghma Bibi says he married secretly and wanted to bring his second wife to their house.

During the fight, Naghma Bibi says Nadeem opened fire, killing four-year-old Nazia and seven-year-old Shazia.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Nadeem said he is very upset that his daughter was killed. I don’t know how she was hit, he said.

He is currently in police custody and will be presented before a court soon.

