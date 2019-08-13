Tuesday, August 13, 2019  | 11 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Four of a family found dead in Karachi’s Landhi

45 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP/file

At least four bodies were found in a house in Karachi’s Landi early Tuesday. 

According to the rescue teams, the victims have been identified as Hamza, Usman, Noor Hammad and Umer. They were all part of the same family and hailed from Pishin’s Malang Abad.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for their autopsies.

The police said that the victims suffocated to death after smoke from a generator filled the room they were sleeping in.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Karachi
 
