Four men killed in hit-and-run in Karachi’s DHA

1 hour ago
 

Four men were killed in Karachi’s DHA late Wednesday in a hit-and-run. 

The men, identified as Muhammad Sami, Shahzeb, Moiz and Sarim, were friends and lived in the same neighbourhood in Korangi. They had come to Defence to go to Sea View.

The accident occurred in DHA Phase-VII. The men were travelling on two motorcycles when a car hit them.

Two men died on the spot while the other two died at Jinnah hospital.

The driver of the car sped away from the scene and the police say there were no CCTV cameras in the area to identify them.

The victims’ bodies have been released to their families after legal formalities were completed. So far, a case has not been registered.

