Many areas flooded after heavy rain

Four people were killed in rain-related incidents across Sindh as rains continued to lash the province for the second day on Sunday.

In Hyderabad, one person was electrocuted to death on Hali Road. Water has accumulated in many areas of the city, including Saddar, Qasimabad and Thandi Sarak.

In Thatta, water has accumulated in Shahi Bazaar, Doctors Gali and Shah Kamal Muhalla. It stopped raining in Tando Allahyar Sunday morning but water collected on the streets and power outages were reported.

In Mirpurkhas, one person was killed in a lightning strike while another person was injured.

A girl was electrocuted to death in Nagori Plot and and a woman killed in a wall collapse in Baqa Dehri.In Balochistan's Hub, rainwater drains overflowed due to the rain. Ground communication has been cut off to Gadani due to heavy rains.