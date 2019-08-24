Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Violence

Four killed in firing in Peshawar’s Regi

4 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Four people were killed in firing in Peshawar’s Regi on Saturday afternoon. 

The incident happened at the house of a man named Ashraf Gul. Brothers Aurangzeb and Shakir and their nephew were killed along with a woman from Gul’s family.

Gul fled after the incident. The relation between the victims is still unclear.

The funeral prayers for the three men was held at 3pm and the woman at 6pm.

According to the police, the fight was over a longtime dispute.

Attack Peshawar
 
