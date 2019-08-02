Four days later, Hyderabad remains submerged in rainwater

The people of Hyderabad remain helpless as most parts of Sindh’s second-largest city continue to be submerged for the fourth consecutive day after the recent monsoon downpour.

The Qasimabad Railway Colony, Hussainabad and Thandi Sarak are among the areas badly affected by the rain.

Its residents have nowhere to go. Their homes are flooded and most of their belongings destroyed.

Sewage, however, has been drained out with help from Pakistan Army jawans in Latifabad No 2. They installed a heavy de-watering pump in the area and set up a relief camp.

Residents say lawmakers of the city have visited the area, but only paid lip service to the problems they faced after the rain.

Many people took to the streets to protest the suspension of electric and water supply too. Gas outages were also reported in several areas.

One resident said that the power outages are not only affecting drainage, but are also halting the water supply.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.