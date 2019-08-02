Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Four days later, Hyderabad remains submerged in rainwater

3 hours ago
 

Rainwater being drained out of Latifabad No 2: Photo: Online

The people of Hyderabad remain helpless as most parts of Sindh’s second-largest city continue to be submerged for the fourth consecutive day after the recent monsoon downpour.

The Qasimabad Railway Colony, Hussainabad and Thandi Sarak are among the areas badly affected by the rain.

Peon Colony submerged in rainwater. Photo: Online

Its residents have nowhere to go. Their homes are flooded and most of their belongings destroyed.

Sewage, however, has been drained out with help from Pakistan Army jawans in Latifabad No 2. They installed a heavy de-watering pump in the area and set up a relief camp.

Army jawans carry an elderly man who was stranded in rainwater in Mehar Shah Colony. Photo: Online

Residents say lawmakers of the city have visited the area, but only paid lip service to the problems they faced after the rain.

A view of Niaz Stadium Hyderabad where drainage work is yet to start. Photo: Online

Many people took to the streets to protest the suspension of electric and water supply too. Gas outages were also reported in several areas.

Residents of Mehar Colony use a handmade boat to travel from one locality to another. Photo: Online

One resident said that the power outages are not only affecting drainage, but are also halting the water supply.

hyderabad Rain
 
