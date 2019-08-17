Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Four children drown in rainwater collected in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Online

Eight people drowned in Faisalabad, Attock and Multan in rain-related incidents. 

Four children drowned in Faisalabad after bathing in rainwater that collected at a brick kiln near their house in Ghulam Muhammadabad. The children were all related. They went to play in the water and all drowned.

They have been identified as Hamza, Ali, Asad and Hanzala. They were between seven and 12 years old. One of the children’s brothers told the media that the children had come over to play. They started searching for them and found their bodies.

Three people drowned while bathing in the Indus River in Attock Khurd. The victims were related — a man and his niece and nephew. They had come to the river for a picnic.

In Multan’s Qasim Bela, three children fell in the river and their aunt died trying to save them. Rescue teams have begun searching for her body.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
attock drowning Faisalabad Multan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP
Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP
video
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
video
Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi still muddy after monsoon rains
Karachi's Sabzi Mandi still muddy after monsoon rains
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.