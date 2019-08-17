Four children drown in rainwater collected in Faisalabad

Eight people drowned in Faisalabad, Attock and Multan in rain-related incidents.

Four children drowned in Faisalabad after bathing in rainwater that collected at a brick kiln near their house in Ghulam Muhammadabad. The children were all related. They went to play in the water and all drowned.

They have been identified as Hamza, Ali, Asad and Hanzala. They were between seven and 12 years old. One of the children’s brothers told the media that the children had come over to play. They started searching for them and found their bodies.

Three people drowned while bathing in the Indus River in Attock Khurd. The victims were related — a man and his niece and nephew. They had come to the river for a picnic.

In Multan’s Qasim Bela, three children fell in the river and their aunt died trying to save them. Rescue teams have begun searching for her body.

