Former Sindh official turns NAB witness in Bahria Tower case

An accountability court in Islamabad released on Thursday a former Sindh government official after he agreed to become NAB’s witness in the Bahria Town Icon Tower case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and businessman Malik Riaz.

Sajjad Abbasi, who was working as the works and services secretary, was arrested in June for his alleged involvement in the Icon Tower case. In a statement to the court, he said that he sold an amenity plot to Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, who was linked to Zardari, while he was working as the executive district officer for the revenue department. He claimed that Dr Anklesaria then sold that plot to Bahria Town’s Riaz. The plot is where Bahria Town’s Icon Tower has been constructed now.

He claimed that former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah had signed the summary for it five minutes after becoming chief minister. He further alleged that he was forced to do illegal work while working for the Sindh government.

Related: NAB arrests Zardari’s aide in fake accounts case

Abbasi had sent his request to become NAB’s witness 20 days ago, but it was approved by Accountability Judge-1 Mohammad Bashir on Thursday.

PPP’s Shehla Raza said that she can’t comment on Abbasi’s statement because she doesn’t trust it. Speaking to SAMAA TV, she said that there has never been a time when Zardari wasn’t facing difficulties. “We can all see what has been happening.” We are not scared of courts and will never be afraid of them, she remarked.

“It’s interesting to note that this news has been reported when the voting for Senate chairperson is under way,” she added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.