Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Former Pakistan Steel Mills chairperson acquitted in corruption case

4 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The former chairperson of the Pakistan Steel Mills, Moeen Aftab, and finance director, Sameen Asghar, have been acquitted in a Rs378 million corruption scam after seven years. 

An accountability court acquitted them on Saturday, saying that NAB has failed to provide solid proof of their involvement in the scam.

The reference against Aftab was filed in 2012. He is being investigated in six other references too.

Related: Pakistan Steel Mills dropped from privatisation list, employees to get four months of salaries

NAB had accused the suspects of buying raw material from dealers at prices higher than those set by the international market. The mills were making a deficit, while the suppliers were earning a profit, they had said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
