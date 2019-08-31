Former Pakistan Steel Mills chairperson acquitted in corruption case

The former chairperson of the Pakistan Steel Mills, Moeen Aftab, and finance director, Sameen Asghar, have been acquitted in a Rs378 million corruption scam after seven years.

An accountability court acquitted them on Saturday, saying that NAB has failed to provide solid proof of their involvement in the scam.

The reference against Aftab was filed in 2012. He is being investigated in six other references too.

NAB had accused the suspects of buying raw material from dealers at prices higher than those set by the international market. The mills were making a deficit, while the suppliers were earning a profit, they had said.

