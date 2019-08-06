Former Indian FM Sushma Swaraj passes away

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has passed away.

The senior BJP leader was 67 years old. She suffered a heart attack Tuesday night and passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Science, reported India Today.

The news report said that the politician’s husband and other family members, along with BJP leaders Dr Harshvardhan and Nitin Gadkari are present at AIIMS.

She underwent a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing ill-health.

Swaraj the first woman to receive the foreign affairs ministerial portfolio.

Prime Minister Narendar Modi has tweeted that a glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end.

“India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people,” he wrote, paying tribute to the Indian politician.

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

After PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony last month, Swaraj wrote an emotional message on Twitter, thanking him for giving her the opportunity to hold office for five years. Her last Twitter post was about thanking Indian PM Modi about the government’s move on Kashmir stating that she was waiting for this day in her lifetime.

