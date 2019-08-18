Former Balochistan CM, others nominated in Amanullah Zehri murder case

Former chief minister of Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri, along with 11 other individuals, has been nominated in a case pertaining to the murder of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Amanullah Zehri, it emerged Sunday.

Amanullah Zehri was gunned down in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district late Friday. He had come to a house in the Zehri tehsil to condole with someone, when his vehicle was attacked on the way back.

Amanullah’s 14-year-old grandson, Mardan, and two guards, Meenu Nisar and Sikandar, were also killed in the ambush.

Laal Bibi, the wife of the slain BNP-M leader, filed a complaint at Zehri levies station against 12 known and 10 unknown suspects.

Related: BNP-M’s Nawab Amanullah Zehri killed in attack in Khuzdar

The FIR was registered under Sections 302, 109, 143, 145, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Former chief minister Sanaullah Zehri is also a close relative of the deceased. He, along with other nominated suspects, is accused of plotting the murder of Amanullah, his grandson and bodyguards.

A levies personnel is also among the suspects nominated in the FIR.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.