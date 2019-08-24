Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Politics

Former Balochistan CM gets protective bail in Zarakzai murder case

1 hour ago
 

The Balochistan High Court approved on Saturday the protective bail of former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri in the murder case of Balochistan National Party-Mengal leader Nawab Amanullah Khan Zarakzai, also known as Amanullah Zehri.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch heard the case.

Zehri has been ordered to appear before a trial court after 10 days.

Moreover, a sessions court approved Zehri’s bail in three murder cases. He has been accused of killing his brother and another relative, Zarakzai.

Related: BNP-M’s Nawab Amanullah Zehri killed in attack in Khuzdar

Zarakzai was gunned down in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on August 17. He had come to a house in the Zehri tehsil to condole with someone, when his vehicle was attacked on the way back.
His 14-year-old grandson, Mardan, and two guards, Meenu Nisar and Sikandar, were also killed in the ambush.

Laal Bibi, the wife of the slain BNP-M leader, filed a complaint at Zehri levies station against 12 known and 10 unknown suspects.

The FIR was registered under Sections 302, 109, 143, 145, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Amanullah Khan Zarakzai Balochistan High Court
 
