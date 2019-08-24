Former Balochistan CM gets protective bail in Zarakzai murder case

The Balochistan High Court approved on Saturday the protective bail of former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri in the murder case of Balochistan National Party-Mengal leader Nawab Amanullah Khan Zarakzai, also known as Amanullah Zehri.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch heard the case.

Zehri has been ordered to appear before a trial court after 10 days.

Moreover, a sessions court approved Zehri’s bail in three murder cases. He has been accused of killing his brother and another relative, Zarakzai.

Zarakzai was gunned down in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on August 17. He had come to a house in the Zehri tehsil to condole with someone, when his vehicle was attacked on the way back.

His 14-year-old grandson, Mardan, and two guards, Meenu Nisar and Sikandar, were also killed in the ambush.

Laal Bibi, the wife of the slain BNP-M leader, filed a complaint at Zehri levies station against 12 known and 10 unknown suspects.

The FIR was registered under Sections 302, 109, 143, 145, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

