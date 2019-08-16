Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Foreign Office summons Indian deputy commissioner over LoC ceasefire violations

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Indian deputy high commissioner was summoned to the Foreign Office in Islamabad Friday morning where officials presented him with a letter strongly condemning Indian violations of the Line of Control ceasefire. 

Four Pakistani soldiers were martyred in Indian firing along the LoC in Kashmir.

The deputy high commissioner was summoned in the absence of Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, who was sent back after India repealed Article 370 of its constitution and revoked special status granted to Kashmir.

Pakistan has condemned India’s violation of the 2003 ceasefire in the Batal and Lipa sectors. Dr Mohammad Faisal, the Foreign Office spokesperson and director-general of the Foreign Office’s South Asia division, urged India to hold its forces to the 2003 ceasefire.

The Indian Army’s intentional targeting of civilian settlements is condemnable, he said, adding that it posed a threat the the area’s peace and security.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
India loc
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
India, LoC, kashmir, pakistan army, martyrs, indian deputy high commissioner, foreign office
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.