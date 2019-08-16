Foreign Office summons Indian deputy commissioner over LoC ceasefire violations

The Indian deputy high commissioner was summoned to the Foreign Office in Islamabad Friday morning where officials presented him with a letter strongly condemning Indian violations of the Line of Control ceasefire.

Four Pakistani soldiers were martyred in Indian firing along the LoC in Kashmir.

The deputy high commissioner was summoned in the absence of Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, who was sent back after India repealed Article 370 of its constitution and revoked special status granted to Kashmir.

Pakistan has condemned India’s violation of the 2003 ceasefire in the Batal and Lipa sectors. Dr Mohammad Faisal, the Foreign Office spokesperson and director-general of the Foreign Office’s South Asia division, urged India to hold its forces to the 2003 ceasefire.

The Indian Army’s intentional targeting of civilian settlements is condemnable, he said, adding that it posed a threat the the area’s peace and security.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.