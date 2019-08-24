Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Five-year-old dies after falling in open manhole in Karachi’s Korangi

4 mins ago
 

A five-year-old boy died on Friday after falling in an open manhole in Karachi’s Korangi.

The child went missing in the evening, his father said. His family began searching for him and eventually found his body in an open manhole.

His body was sent to a morgue in Saddar.

PTI’s Raja Azhar was also present at the scene. He said that open manholes in the city are dangerous and are becoming the cause of many children’s deaths.

According to the police, the child’s parents have not asked them for further investigation or requested an inquiry into the incident.

