HOME > News

Five-year-old dies after falling in manhole in Lahore  

2 hours ago
 

A five-year-old boy died on Sunday after he fell in a manhole near Al-Khayam Road in Lahore’s Shera Kot.

The area’s administration alerted the child’s family and rescue services after they saw CCTV footage of the child falling in the manhole.

The child had come to visit his maternal grandparents. He went out to buy snacks and slipped and fell into the hole.

The police, rescue team and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) arrived to rescue the boy.

But it took seven hours to recover his body.

Three officials of WASA were suspended, including a sub-divisional officer. The police have started an investigation.

TOPICS:
Lahore manhole
 
