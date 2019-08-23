Five ways the government plans to save money this year

The federal government has announced its austerity measures for financial year 2019-20.

It issued on Friday an office memorandum which directs all secretaries and additional secretaries of ministries and departments to enforce five austerity measures with immediate effect.

The circular says there will be a complete ban on purchase of all types of vehicles, excluding motorcycles, for the current and development expenditures.

It also places a ban on the creation of new posts unless required for development projects and approved by a competent authority.

According to the third measure, entitlement of periodicals, magazines, newspapers of entitled officers will remain restricted to only one.

Principal Accounting Officers will ensure rationalised utility consumption of electricity, gas, telephones, water and other utilities. “Expenditure on the purchase of assets, repair and maintenance and other operational expenditures shall be kept at a bare minimum level while remaining within the allocated budget,” the memorandum reads.

The last restriction has been placed on the use of paper. Two sides of paper are now to be used in all office communications, the federal government has instructed.

The government also announced the formation of an austerity committee to review “critical, unavoidable and significant proposals only in respect of [the] purchase of vehicles/ creation of posts”.

The committee will be chaired by the additional finance secretary for expenditure.

All ministries and divisions have been instructed to circulate the new austerity measures to all departments.

The government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been introducing cost cutting measures to save public money in consideration of financial constraints facing the country.

