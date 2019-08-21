Wednesday, August 21, 2019  | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Five suspects arrested in Amanullah Zehri murder case

1 hour ago
 

Five suspects have been arrested for the murder of BNP leader Amanullah Zehri, including one named in the FIR. 

Zehri was gunned down on August 16 in Balochistan’s Khuzdar, along with his 14-year-old grandson and two guards.

A case was registered at the Zehri Levies station against 12 known and 10 unknown suspects, including former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and his brother Naimatullah Zehri.

The FIR was registered under Sections 302, 109, 143, 145, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Ilyas Kazbzai said the Levies arrested one suspect named in the case and four of his accomplices. They seized weapons and impounded a car from their possession.

