Five people detained for beating Karachi teen to death

The police have detained five people for beating a 16-year-old to death after accusing him of robbery in Karachi. Two people were taken into custody earlier and three on Monday.

The teen, identified as Rehan, had gone to a house in Ferozabad’s Kokan Housing Society to collect money for slaughtering a cow on August 17. The house owners, however, accused him of robbery and beat him up. Rehan succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital.

Rehan’s family staged a protest and demanded justice for him. “Is there no law in this country?” asked his mother. “If our son was wrong then they should’ve dealt with it according to the law.”

She said that she can tell that her son must have been in a lot of pain. “These oppressors have hurt my son so much. He was only a child,” she said, demanding the Sindh chief minister and Rangers chief take notice of the incident.

The family even demanded that terrorism clauses be added to the FIR. The police have assured them that they will add the clauses soon.

Ferozabad DSP Zahoor Gujjar said that it is really sad that all this has happened. “They [the suspects] beat up the child and then made a video of it too,” he said.

PTI MPA Ali Aziz (GG) remarked that an example should be made of the suspects. “It doesn’t matter if the child belonged to a rich family or a poor one. No one should have the audacity to kill someone with such ruthlessness,” he added.

