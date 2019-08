Five people were killed during a fight in Lower Dir on Friday night.

A fight over a Rs8 million loan led to a jirga being called. Both parties opened fire at each other in the middle of the jirga, killing five people and injuring two others.

The police have lodged a case and arrested two suspects.

The funerals of all five people who died in the incident have taken place in their villages.

