Five killed in Upper Dir roadside blast

The incident causes injuries to 17 others

The explosion apparently targeted a car in the Goriyal area. The vehicle was en route to the Hayagai area.The blast left three people dead on the spot, according to police. It resulted in injuries to nearly 20 others, including three policemen.The wounded persons were shifted to district headquarter hospital.KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai condemned the explosion in strongest words. He informed that two of the wounded persons succumbed to their wounds later.Police officials said they were further investigating the incident.