Sunday, August 18, 2019  | 16 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Five killed in Upper Dir roadside blast

1 hour ago
 
The incident causes injuries to 17 others



At least five people were killed in a roadside blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir district on Sunday, police said.

The explosion apparently targeted a car in the Goriyal area. The vehicle was en route to the Hayagai area.

The blast left three people dead on the spot, according to police. It resulted in injuries to nearly 20 others, including three policemen.

The wounded persons were shifted to district headquarter hospital.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai condemned the explosion in strongest words. He informed that two of the wounded persons succumbed to their wounds later.

Police officials said they were further investigating the incident.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Blast dir explosion
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Chaudhry Sarwar: Modi’s government has surpassed Hitler’s brutality
Chaudhry Sarwar: Modi's government has surpassed Hitler's brutality
video
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
news
Karachi’s Garden filled with piles of trash
Karachi's Garden filled with piles of trash
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.