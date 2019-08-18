Sunday, August 18, 2019 | 16 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Five killed in Upper Dir roadside blast
Tariq Afaq
1 hour ago
The incident causes injuries to 17 others
At least five people were killed in a roadside blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir district on Sunday, police said.
The explosion apparently targeted a car in the Goriyal area. The vehicle was en route to the Hayagai area.
The blast left three people dead on the spot, according to police. It resulted in injuries to nearly 20 others, including three policemen.
The wounded persons were shifted to district headquarter hospital.
KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai condemned the explosion in strongest words. He informed that two of the wounded persons succumbed to their wounds later.
Police officials said they were further investigating the incident.
TOPICS:
Blast
dir
explosion
