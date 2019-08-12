Five killed as van plunges into ravine in Upper Dir

At least five people were killed and eight others wounded after a passenger van plunged into a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Dir district on Monday, police said.

The van, which was full of passengers, was en route to Upper Dir’s Barawal area from Teemargara area in Lower Dir, according to police officials.

They said the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the ravine. The wounded persons were shifted to Dir Hospital.

Hospital authorities said that three of the injured persons were in precarious condition.

