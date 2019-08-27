Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Five-day urs of Hazrat Baba Fareed begins in Pakpattan

7 hours ago
 

The 777th Urs celebrations of the first poet of Punjabi language Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar started in Pakpattan on Tuesday.

Dewan Masood Madood will inaugurate the urs celebrations and distribute food among the devotees.

Related: Three-day urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi begins in Karachi

Thousands of devotees from across the country are expected to attend the urs celebrations, which will continue for five days.

To mark the celebrations the management will open the gates of the shrine on September 5. Special arrangements have been made for the urs and the police and Rangers have been deployed around the mausoleum too.

Hazrat Baba Fareed
 
