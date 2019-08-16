Five crocodiles escape from farmhouse in Karachi’s Steel Town

Five crocodiles escaped from a farmhouse in Karachi’s Steel Town on Thursday.

The Sindh Wildlife Department and police teams captured three crocodiles the same day and two others on Friday.

The owner of the farmhouse had kept a total of seven crocodiles, of which five escaped after one of the farmhouse’s boundary walls collapsed.

The crocodiles were spotted near an empty plot where rainwater had accumulated, said Adnan Hamid, who works as a sanctuary warden for the wildlife department.

“When we got there, we heard that some people were planning to shoot the crocodiles,” he told SAMAA Digital. “We went there and captured them using nets.”

We will take legal action against the owner of the farmhouse for keeping crocodiles, he said.

People can only keep crocodiles if they have been issued a special licence. “Such animals inspire fear in others and are not safe to keep,” Hamid remarked.

“Our first task was to rescue them, otherwise people were going to shoot them,” said Conservator Javed Mahar. The wildlife department is going to investigate why the owner had kept seven crocodiles at his farmhouse, he added.

