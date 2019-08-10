Fists fly as Rana Sanaullah’s son-in-law appears in court

A fight erupted outside a court in Faisalabad on Saturday as PML-N's Rana Sanaullah son-in-law arrived for a hearing.
Sheharyar was taken into custody on Friday outside the judicial complex where he went to attend a hearing against his father-in-law. The police have arrested him on charges of murdering a person, identified as Shafqat Butt, in 2016.
The fight started after PML-N workers started chanting slogans against the petitioner in the case.
The police intervened to bring the situation under control.
A court remanded Sheharyar into police custody for seven days.