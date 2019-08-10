Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Fists fly as Rana Sanaullah’s son-in-law appears in court

1 hour ago
 
Sheharyar was arrested on Friday



A fight erupted outside a court in Faisalabad on Saturday as PML-N's Rana Sanaullah son-in-law arrived for a hearing.

Sheharyar was taken into custody on Friday outside the judicial complex where he went to attend a hearing against his father-in-law. The police have arrested him on charges of murdering a person, identified as Shafqat Butt, in 2016.

The fight started after PML-N workers started chanting slogans against the petitioner in the case.

The police intervened to bring the situation under control.

A court remanded Sheharyar into police custody for seven days.

Faisalabad rana sanaullah
 
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Heavy rain to pour in Karachi Saturday night
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
 
 
 
 
 
 
