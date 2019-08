Two fishermen lost their lives after their boat capsized in Balochistan’s Ormara on Tuesday.

Ormara SHO Abdul Haleem Baloch said that there were five people on the boat. Two of them drowned, while two were rescued, the police official said.

Rescue volunteers are searching for the fifth fisherman. His name is Babu.

The two deceased fishermen were identified at a nearby hospital as Amanullah and Jahangir.

