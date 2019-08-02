Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

First FIR filed against K-Electric in Karachi electrocution cases

33 mins ago
 

Residents look out from their houses at a flooded area during heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on July 30. Photo: AFP

An FIR has been registered against K-Electric after 20 people died of electrocution after two days of rain in Karachi.

It was registered at the Paposh Nagar police station on the complaint of the brother of one of the victims. Saud, 30, was electrocuted to death outside his home in Paposh Nagar the first day rains lashed Karachi.

His family says he died due to KE’s negligence.

Related: Karachi rain death toll rises to 19 in three days

Nepra says it will monitor the Karachi situation.

At least 20 people have been killed in Karachi in three days after the two-day spell of rain. All of them were electrocuted to death.

On Wednesday, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said KE is incompetent but initiating an investigation against it is the federal government’s job.

Related: Only the Centre can act against K-Electric: Saeed Ghani

The Centre should take legal action against KE for the lives lost in Karachi, he had told the media during a press conference. If action is not taken against K-Electric, then we need an explanation, said Ghani.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
K-Electric Karachi Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, K-Electric, rain, electrocution, FIR, Paposh Nagar, monsoon
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.