First FIR filed against K-Electric in Karachi electrocution cases

An FIR has been registered against K-Electric after 20 people died of electrocution after two days of rain in Karachi.

It was registered at the Paposh Nagar police station on the complaint of the brother of one of the victims. Saud, 30, was electrocuted to death outside his home in Paposh Nagar the first day rains lashed Karachi.

His family says he died due to KE’s negligence.

Nepra says it will monitor the Karachi situation.

At least 20 people have been killed in Karachi in three days after the two-day spell of rain. All of them were electrocuted to death.

On Wednesday, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said KE is incompetent but initiating an investigation against it is the federal government’s job.

The Centre should take legal action against KE for the lives lost in Karachi, he had told the media during a press conference. If action is not taken against K-Electric, then we need an explanation, said Ghani.

