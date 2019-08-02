Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Firdous Jamal’s son asks Mahira Khan to boycott Momina Duraid

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Screengrab

Hamza Firdous, the son of actor Firdous Jamal, has asked Mahira Khan to boycott Momina Duraid after she announced that her company MD Productions would not work with Jamal following his sexist, ageist remarks against the Raees actress.

Jamal has been under fire ever since he made ageist and sexist remarks about Mahira on a morning show.

The controversy started when Jamal told Faisal Qureshi on the show that Mahira looks old on screen and should play the role of a mother, not a lead actor.

The matter had been resolved, Jamal’s son told SAMAA TV. He said, “Mahira came forward and wrote a letter, and I took a photo with her poster.”

However, Hamza said that Momina Duraid came and “banned” his father. “She used abusive language,” he said.

Duraid said in an Instagram post: “I would not want to waste or mince my words but would simply say that we are ashamed of him being a part of our fraternity and as a female producer would clearly state that my company MD Productions would not work with him again in any capacity because of his sexist, regressive and discriminatory remarks.”

Related: Momina Duraid ‘cancels’ Firdous Jamal after ageist anti-Mahira remarks

Hamza further said, “The #SupportFirdousJamal campaign will not end until Mahira Khan officially boycotts Momina Duraid.”

He thanked people for “supporting” his father Firdous Jamal on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Faisal Qureshi, who hosted Jamal on the show, said that “Firdous sahib praised many actors, including female actors Saba and Sania in the same segment.”

When asked why he didn’t stop Jamal from making ageist comments, Qureshi said that he could not speak before him.

“That was very confusing for me,” he told SAMAA TV. “He is like a teacher to all of us.”

However, Qureshi explained that it was not a matter of men or women because many male actors also commented on Firdous Jamal’s remarks and condemned them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
TOPICS:
Firdous Jamal Mahira Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Mahira Khan, Faisal Qureshi, Firdous Jamal, Hamza Firdous
 
MOST READ
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.