Firdous Jamal’s son asks Mahira Khan to boycott Momina Duraid

Hamza Firdous, the son of actor Firdous Jamal, has asked Mahira Khan to boycott Momina Duraid after she announced that her company MD Productions would not work with Jamal following his sexist, ageist remarks against the Raees actress.

Jamal has been under fire ever since he made ageist and sexist remarks about Mahira on a morning show.

The controversy started when Jamal told Faisal Qureshi on the show that Mahira looks old on screen and should play the role of a mother, not a lead actor.

The matter had been resolved, Jamal’s son told SAMAA TV. He said, “Mahira came forward and wrote a letter, and I took a photo with her poster.”

However, Hamza said that Momina Duraid came and “banned” his father. “She used abusive language,” he said.

Duraid said in an Instagram post: “I would not want to waste or mince my words but would simply say that we are ashamed of him being a part of our fraternity and as a female producer would clearly state that my company MD Productions would not work with him again in any capacity because of his sexist, regressive and discriminatory remarks.”

Hamza further said, “The #SupportFirdousJamal campaign will not end until Mahira Khan officially boycotts Momina Duraid.”

He thanked people for “supporting” his father Firdous Jamal on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Faisal Qureshi, who hosted Jamal on the show, said that “Firdous sahib praised many actors, including female actors Saba and Sania in the same segment.”

When asked why he didn’t stop Jamal from making ageist comments, Qureshi said that he could not speak before him.

“That was very confusing for me,” he told SAMAA TV. “He is like a teacher to all of us.”

However, Qureshi explained that it was not a matter of men or women because many male actors also commented on Firdous Jamal’s remarks and condemned them.

