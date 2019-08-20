Filipino woman reaches Pakistan to marry Layyah man

Love on social media seems to be on the rise in Pakistan, as many foreign citizens have flown in to marry their soulmates.

A woman from Philippines has reached Pakistan after she fell in love with a young man in Layyah.

Yolanda Tsubota, 67, met 24-year-old Shehroz on Facebook. They fell in love with each other, Shehroz told SAMAA TV.

The woman does not understand Urdu but speaks English.

Shehroz said they will soon get married with the permission of his parents. Yolanda will convert to Islam before marriage, he added.

They will live in Layyah, the 24-year-old said.

