FIA’s cyber wing helps police investigate Rawalpindi blackmail case

The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency is helping the police investigate the Rawalpindi rape and blackmail case.

On August 16, the police had arrested a married couple on charges of raping more than 45 women, making videos of them and then blackmailing them. The Rawalpindi CPO said that the suspects had targeted 45 people.

The FIA has obtained records of the couple’s mobile phones and laptops.

The suspect was presented before Civil Judge Muhammad Imran on Monday. The court sent him to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Investigations SP Muhammad Faisal said that the police are trying to get in touch with all the affected women.

The suspects recorded their statements in court on Saturday. The police said that they have seized videos, a handy cam, and a knife from them.

