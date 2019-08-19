Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

FIA’s cyber wing helps police investigate Rawalpindi blackmail case

3 hours ago
 

The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency is helping the police investigate the Rawalpindi rape and blackmail case. 

On August 16, the police had arrested a married couple on charges of raping more than 45 women, making videos of them and then blackmailing them. The Rawalpindi CPO said that the suspects had targeted 45 people.

The FIA has obtained records of the couple’s mobile phones and laptops.

The suspect was presented before Civil Judge Muhammad Imran on Monday. The court sent him to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Related: Rawalpindi man who raped 45 women remanded into police custody

Investigations SP Muhammad Faisal said that the police are trying to get in touch with all the affected women.

The suspects recorded their statements in court on Saturday. The police said that they have seized videos, a handy cam, and a knife from them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fia Rawalpindi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Islamabad shopkeepers refuse to sell milk in plastic bags
Islamabad shopkeepers refuse to sell milk in plastic bags
local
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
video
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.