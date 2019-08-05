FIA seeks answers from Maryam pertaining to judge video leak

The Federal Investigation Agency has sent a questionnaire to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz seeking answers to over 40 questions pertaining to Judge Arshad Malik video leak.

Judge Malik had sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to prison for seven years in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

In a press conference on July 6, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had shown videos of the judge telling Nasir Butt, a member of the PML-N, that he was pressurized into convicting Nawaz. The judge, however, denied the video and claimed that what he said had been taken out of context.

In its questionnaire, the FIA has inquired the PML-N leader about the purpose of her press conference on July 6. Maryam has been asked who all were with her at the press conference and for how long does she know Nasir Butt.

“Did you ask Nasir Butt to contact and shoot video of the judge,” the FIA has inquired in the questionnaire. “Who edited the video and who translated it into Urdu?”

The agency has also asked questions pertaining to the mastermind of the plan and the person who has the actual recording of the video.

Maryam has also been asked as to when and where Nasir Butt handed over the video to her. She has been asked to hand over the devices used in recording and editing of the judge’s video and audio.

The FIA has further inquired the PML-N leader whether she gave the video to journalists, and if she did not, then who gave it.

The investigation agency has also asked the PML-N leader to name the institutions or individuals, regarding whom she had said that they should not blackmail the judges to get verdicts of their choice.

Maryam has been asked to submit her response to the questionnaire by August 7.

The FIA has been investigating the judge video leak case after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered it to do so on July 23. The agency has to submit its report to the apex court on August 23.

Several people have been nominated in the case. The main character behind the video scandal, Mian Tariq, is under custody of FIA.

The suspect, Nasir Janjua, is out on interim bail, whereas Nasir Butt is currently out of country.