FESCO issued 50,000 power connections to people with fake CNICs

More than 50,000 power connections were issued to people who submitted fake identity cards to the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, it emerged from the records of the Federal Board of Revenue.

The spokesperson of the regional tax office said they were looking into the records and they found out there were no records of the 604 CNICs submitted for power connections.

Related: Good news: Karachi will be getting additional electricity this summer

The records show that 47,870 commercials connections were given on 500 fake CNICs, while 2,290 connections were given on 104 fake CNICs.

FESCO says it has initiated an inquiry into the case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.