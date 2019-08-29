Fearless and cheeky Faisalabad ATM robber easily steals Rs64,000

He made funny faces at the cameras

The incident occurred a month ago in Faisalabad's Katchery Bazaar at an ATM. A man inserted his card but the machine captured it.He waited a few minutes but after he realised the card wasn't coming back out, he went to get help. In the meantime, a thief came in and easily took off the top shelf of the machine and stole the card. He was able to withdraw a total of Rs64,000.But the strangest part of the whole incident was the faces made by the robber. First he made a funny face and stuck his tongue out at the main camera. Next, he did the same at the camera within the ATM.The police still haven't been able to catch the cheeky thief. A case hasn't been registered either.