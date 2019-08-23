FBR wants details of Pakistanis holding UAE work permits

The Federal Board of Revenue has asked the United Arab Emirates for details of Pakistanis holding an Iqama (work permit) from UAE.

The tax authority wrote on Friday a letter to the UAE finance ministry which seeks the bank account details of Pakistanis holding a UAE work permit.

The move is reportedly a reaction over suspicion that some people may have laundered funds to the country under the guise of a work permit.

Related: 214 small Karachi retailers told to pay tax by FBR

In the letter, however, the FBR’s directorate of internal taxes said information already received from the UAE was “not very substantial”.

The government has recently started cracking down on people who don’t pay their taxes or file them. The FBR recently announced it would be taking action against schools that aren’t paying tax. It also issued a list of such schools.

It also said it will be taking action against beauty salons that don’t pay tax.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.